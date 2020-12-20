Gurugram police launches drive to prevent accidents due to foggy weather

cities

The police launched an awareness drive on Sunday to reduce the number of road accidents due to poor visibility as a result of fog. Police personnel from all police stations have been deployed on a 33km stretch on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, starting from the defunct Sirhaul toll plaza to Bilaspur toll plaza as a part of the drive, said the police.

As per the police, precautions have been taken to ensure that no trucks are stationed on the highway that can lead to accidents.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that many a time, truck drivers park on the roadside near dhabas on the expressway. This leads to accidents as vehicles plying at a high speed cannot make out parked vehicles from a distance and collide with them. “The stretch has witnessed about 160 fatal accidents in the last three years. It is regularly used by motorists coming from and going towards Delhi and Jaipur on NH-8. The lack of street lights makes the stretch prone to accidents and crimes,” he said.

Rao said they have urged drivers to turn lights to low beam during fog as it is easier for others to see them.High beams are less effective during foggy weather conditions.

The stretch is also notorious for carjacking cases. According to police data, half a dozen carjacking cases have been reported on the stretch in the last ten months.

Most of the accidents on the stretch leave vehicles damaged beyond repair. With winter setting in, foggy weather is likely to increase the chances of accidents, said the police.

Rajesh Kumar, a daily commuter, said, “While the motor vehicles still have effective headlights, it is the cyclists and pedestrians who suffer the most in the absence of proper street lights on this stretch.”

Patrolling vehicles have visited dhabas and told owers not to allow trucks to park on the service lanes. “If any truck is found parked near dhabas, the owners will be penalised,” said Rao.

The police said they are requesting commuters to keep a good distance between moving vehicles and have requested civil agencies to paint lines on the road as a guide when the visibility is extremely poor. People were also instructed to avoid using mobile phones and music systems while driving.

Rao said the drivers will be asked not to overtake on the highway and to be careful while changing lanes.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, road safety expert, said that visibility is the key to avoid road accidents in foggy weather. Improving visibility of vehicles and infrastructure through retro-reflective tape, street lights, markings, cat-eye installation, etc. is very important in the current situation, she said.