Gutkha worth ₹70,000 seized from Taloja

The Taloja police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly transporting gutkha on his two-wheeler on Thursday night. They seized gutkha worth ₹70,000 from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Premchand Nishad, a resident of Kharghar, while he was transporting the gutkha. “Around 11pm, the police spotted the accused on a two-wheeler with a big bag. They found the gutkha in the bag,” said a police officer from Taloja police station.

“We raided his house at Kharghar and recovered more gutkha. The value of the gutkha will be ₹70,000,” the officer said.

