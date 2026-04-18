Pathankot/Amritsar, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday called upon school administrations and faculty to play a proactive role in safeguarding youth from drug abuse, emphasising the role of educational institutions in the statewide anti-drug campaign.

Guv Kataria slams 'neighbouring country' for pushing drugs into Punjab; urges schools to lead anti-addiction drive

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He also lashed out at the "neighbouring country" saying it is bent on pumping drugs into Punjab to destroy its youth, as it is incapable of confronting India in direct combat.

Chairing a meeting with principals of border-area schools at Shri Sai College, Bandhani, in Pathankot district, the governor urged them to motivate students to stay away from drugs, directing institutions to implement awareness measures.

Kataria, who has been on a three-day visit to Pathankot, held interactions with members of block-level committees and participated in a foot-march organised under the 'Nasha Mukti Abhiyan'.

During the meeting, Dr S Bhola, State Programme Officer for Mental Health and De-Addiction, shared statistical data and outlined strategies to prevent addiction among youth.

IPS officer Akhil Chaudhary highlighted enforcement measures and the role of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in curbing drug trafficking.

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{{^usCountry}} Principals from various schools also shared suggestions on strengthening the fight against drugs, emphasising awareness programmes, counselling, and community engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Principals from various schools also shared suggestions on strengthening the fight against drugs, emphasising awareness programmes, counselling, and community engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Kataria underscored the critical role of teachers, stating that education must go beyond academics to include understanding students' behaviour and mental well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Kataria underscored the critical role of teachers, stating that education must go beyond academics to include understanding students' behaviour and mental well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If teachers make students aware of the harmful effects of drugs, the results can be transformative," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If teachers make students aware of the harmful effects of drugs, the results can be transformative," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Invoking Punjab's legacy of sacrifice, the governor noted that the state produced countless martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Invoking Punjab's legacy of sacrifice, the governor noted that the state produced countless martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If our youth can sacrifice their lives for the country, then eradicating drugs from Punjab is not an impossible task," he remarked, urging collective responsibility in tackling the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If our youth can sacrifice their lives for the country, then eradicating drugs from Punjab is not an impossible task," he remarked, urging collective responsibility in tackling the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kataria also raised concerns over cross-border drug trafficking, alleging that attempts were being made to weaken Punjab by targeting its youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria also raised concerns over cross-border drug trafficking, alleging that attempts were being made to weaken Punjab by targeting its youth. {{/usCountry}}

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"Although our neighbouring country cannot directly fight a war with us, it is leaving no stone unturned in spreading drugs in Punjab to destroy its youth," the governor said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He stressed the need for heightened awareness and active participation of educated youth in anti-drug campaigns.

Highlighting positive developments, the governor said several villages in Pathankot district have already declared themselves drug-free.

He suggested installing signboards at village entrances and educational institutions declaring them "drug-free zones" to reinforce the message and inspire others.

Every school must ensure a drug-free environment and display this commitment publicly, Kataria said, asserting that this will send a strong message to the coming generations.

At a separate event in Amritsar, Kataria reaffirmed the state's commitment to eradicating drug abuse, asserting that Punjab will continue to lead from the front in the fight against narcotics.

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Addressing the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Sankalp Samagam 2026' organised by Nasha Mukti Chetna Sangh Punjab at Gurdwara Sahib Sant Baba Darshan Singh Ji Kulli Wale, Kataria said despite attempts by "international forces" to push Indian youth toward drugs, the people of the country will not allow such designs to succeed.

"Punjab has always led the nation on every front, and it will continue to play a leading role in in eliminating the drug menace," the governor said, calling for collective and proactive efforts to tackle the problem.

He stressed that the issue can only be resolved through active engagement of all sections of society.

Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar also addressed the gathering, expressing concern over the increasing spread of drugs, and urging every citizen to contribute towards eliminating the social evil.

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Later, the governor visited the historic Thathiaran Bazaar at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, renowned for its traditional craft of making brass and copper utensils.

During the visit, Kataria interacted with artisans working at Thathiaran Bazaar and appreciated their skill, dedication, and efforts in preserving Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

He emphasised that such traditional crafts need to be promoted at national and international levels, which would not only strengthen the livelihood of artisans but also enhance Punjab's cultural identity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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