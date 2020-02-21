e-paper
Hailstorm in Muktsar, Bathinda leaves wheat growers worried

Bathinda agriculture department officials say the hailstorm at this stage of ear formation of the crop can cause damage to it; field staff will conduct a survey to assess the situation

Feb 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
BATHINDA: Wheat crop was flattened in several villages of Bathinda and Muktsar districts following a hailstorm accompanied by high-velocity winds on Friday morning.

The flattening of crop at the stage of ear formation has left farmers worried. They were seen visiting their fields to assess the damage.

Muktsar chief agricultural officer Baljinder Singh said that the hailstorm affected crops in two villages and the damage to wheat was yet to be ascertained.

Iqbal Singh, a farmer of Gobindpura village, said, “The wheat crop has been flattened at several places. We are not sure if the crop can recover at this stage or not.”

Bathinda agriculture information officer Gurtej Singh said that hailstorm at this stage can cause damage to the crop and field staff will conduct a survey to assess the loss.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said that he will seek a report from agriculture department officials in this regard.

