Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 21.62 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 20.9 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 20.05 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 21.57 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 14.73 °C Moderate rain December 10, 2024 18.16 °C Light rain December 11, 2024 19.44 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 4, 2024, is 20.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 24.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.47 °C and 22.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.