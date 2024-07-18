Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 18, 2024, is 31.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.44 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.46 °C and 34.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.44 °C and 34.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 8.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|33.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|33.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|32.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|26.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|28.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|26.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
