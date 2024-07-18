 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on July 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 18, 2024, is 31.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.44 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.46 °C and 34.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.44 °C and 34.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 8.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 19, 2024 33.98 °C Moderate rain
July 20, 2024 33.62 °C Moderate rain
July 21, 2024 32.16 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 26.5 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 28.89 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 26.99 °C Moderate rain
July 25, 2024 30.78 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain
Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on July 18, 2024
Haridwar weather update on July 18, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On