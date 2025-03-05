Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 5, 2025, is 20.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.45 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.26 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 6, 2025
|20.54
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|24.19
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|26.67
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|29.04
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|30.11
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|32.78
|Few clouds
|March 12, 2025
|33.44
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.