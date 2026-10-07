Greater Noida tightens checks on dust, C&D waste and open burning

Construction sites, construction and demolition (C&D) waste handling, industrial plants and open burning will come under tighter pollution checks in Greater Noida, with officials warning violators of fines, FIRs and even sealing action. Regular campaigns will be conducted to ensure that roads and roadside pavements are cleaned and washed, while the central verges and trees will be washed by the horticulture department so that dust does not rise. (HT Photo)

Officials have been directed to survey construction projects across the city and inspect ready-mix concrete (RMC) and hot-mix plants to check compliance with prescribed environmental norms. The directions also call for stricter monitoring of the transportation and disposal of C&D waste and action against open burning.

C&D waste generated at construction sites must be removed promptly and transported to designated collection centres or C&D waste processing plants, officials said. Vehicles carrying such waste will have to be completely covered with tarpaulin to prevent dust and debris from spilling onto roads during transportation.

Construction sites will also be required to maintain adequate barricading and install a sufficient number of anti-smog guns. Construction material and buildings under construction will have to be covered with green sheets, besides regular water sprinkling to prevent dust emissions.

“Regular campaigns will be conducted to ensure that roads and roadside pavements are cleaned and washed, while the central verges and trees will be washed by the horticulture department so that dust does not rise,” said AK Singh, general manager (projects), Greater Noida authority.

The measures also include regular mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, pavements, pathways and central verges, officials said.

Inspections of RMC and hot-mix plants operating in Greater Noida have also been ordered. Units found violating pollution-control requirements will face action and fines, officials said.

The directions also target open burning, which will be monitored by separate teams of the health and horticulture departments. The teams will check the burning of garbage, garden waste, plastic, dry grass, leaves and wood across Greater Noida. Violators will be fined, while FIRs can also be registered in cases involving open burning, according to the directions.

The Greater Noida authority is also set to hire a project management unit (PMU) to strengthen pollution control in urban and industrial areas. Eight full-time experts will be deployed to strengthen the authority’s existing pollution-monitoring mechanisms in line with guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), HT had reported.

On Tuesday, Greater Noida’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 153, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city had recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 239 on September 22.