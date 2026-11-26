LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s expressways witnessed rampant overspeeding during a seven-phase police crackdown that saw 29,785 vehicles challaned and ₹6.06 crore slapped in fines across just 21 hours of active enforcement, officials stated in a release on Wednesday. Some motorists were found driving at exceptionally dangerous speeds, with one clocking 171 kmph, another 167 kmph and a third 162 kmph. (Pic for representation) more

Conducted between October 26 and November 21 under ‘Operation Safe Speed’, the drive caught an average of 1,418 speeding motorists every hour. Some motorists were found driving at exceptionally dangerous speeds, with one clocking 171 kmph, another 167 kmph and a third 162 kmph..

Initiated by director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna and conducted under the supervision of additional director general of police (traffic) A Satish Ganesh, the operation involved simultaneous deployment of speed interceptors on expressways across Uttar Pradesh. Each phase comprised three hours of enforcement on both carriageways, covering traffic in both directions.

The Yamuna Expressway emerged as the worst hotspot, accounting for roughly one-third of all violations with 9,922 challans and ₹2.09 crore in penalties. The Ganga Expressway followed with 4,099 challans ( ₹78.98 lakh), ahead of the Purvanchal Expressway (3,460 challans; ₹68.34 lakh) and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway (3,446 challans; ₹69.58 lakh).

The Yamuna Expressway recorded the highest number of violations, with 9,922 challans and penalties of ₹2.09 crore. The Ganga Expressway followed with 4,099 challans ( ₹78.98 lakh), the Purvanchal Expressway with 3,460 ( ₹68.34 lakh) and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with 3,446 ( ₹69.58 lakh).

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway accounted for 3,067 challans ( ₹59.74 lakh), followed by the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with 1,892 ( ₹37.88 lakh), Gorakhpur Link Expressway with 1,429 ( ₹31.74 lakh), Bundelkhand Expressway with 1,166 ( ₹24.75 lakh) and Eastern Peripheral Expressway with 991 ( ₹19.82 lakh). Another 313 challans, involving penalties of ₹6.60 lakh, were issued on other routes.

Winter speed restrictions tightened

The enforcement drive gained significance with the onset of winter, when fog and reduced visibility increase accident risks on high-speed corridors.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) revised speed limits with effect from November 15 on the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link and Ganga expressways. The revised limits distinguish between daytime (8 am to 8 pm) and night-time (8 pm to 8 am) travel.

For light motor vehicles, the maximum speed is now 80 kmph during the day and 60 kmph at night. Medium and heavy passenger vehicles are restricted to 60 kmph and 50 kmph, respectively, while goods vehicles, including trucks, dumpers and trailers, can travel at a maximum of 50 kmph during the day and 40 kmph at night.

Yeida has separately restricted maximum speeds to 75 kmph for light vehicles and 60 kmph for heavy vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway. These limits came into force on November 25 and will remain effective until February 15, 2027.

The traffic directorate has instructed district police units to ensure that enforcement is based on the speed limits formally notified by the competent authorities for each expressway.

Traffic police told to intensify fog safety measures

In a November 19 directive, the DGP’s office asked traffic authorities to strengthen road safety awareness on expressways and national highways. Toll plazas have been directed to use public address systems and LED screens to advise motorists on precautions during fog.

Drivers are being advised to reduce speed, remain in designated lanes, avoid unnecessary overtaking, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead. They have also been cautioned against using mobile phones or playing loud music while driving and advised not to drive when fatigued or sleepy.

The directions also call for coordination with departments concerned to ensure the availability of ambulances, medical teams and highway patrol units, along with prompt removal of accident-hit vehicles to prevent secondary collisions. Motorists have been asked to use emergency helplines 112 and 108 when required.

The traffic directorate said Operation Safe Speed would continue, with focus on deterring dangerous driving and reducing fatalities rather than merely increasing the number of challans.