LUCKNOW Lucknow University celebrated its 106th Foundation Day on Wednesday by conferring its prestigious Distinguished Alumni Awards on nine accomplished graduates across civil services, defence, the judiciary, atomic research, healthcare innovation and the corporate energy sector. The distinguished alumni of Lucknow University during the university’s 106th Foundation Day celebrations in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced) more

Addressing students and faculty in the presence of UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini, the awardees reflected on their formative years on campus, crediting their teachers and the university’s values for shaping their personal and professional journeys.

Marking the milestone, LU spokesperson Prof Mukul Srivastava said that established in an era of awakening, Lucknow University embodies a century of intellectual enlightenment. “Over 106 years, it has stood as a bastion of knowledge, shaping leaders and driving societal progress. Its legacy lies not just in its history, but in the generations of minds it has empowered to innovate. As it marks this milestone, the institution remains dedicated to fostering excellence and preparing future torchbearers for a changing world,” he said.

Anand Singh Visen, senior vice-president & head of corporate affairs (North India, UP & Uttarakhand), Adani Enterprises Limited, credited his success to the education and guidance received from his professors at Lucknow University. Visen urged students to stay focused on their goals. “Set your target, then keep ascending — sky is no limit,” he told the gathering.

Prof Rahul Purwar, professor, IIT Bombay & founder-CEO, ImmunoACT, shared a brief about his work in curing cancer for which he met the Prime Minister. He said after the meeting he was reminded that whatever he does and whoever he serves, he must always think of the patient and the nation first.

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, director general, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), expressed pride in returning to his alma mater. “This is not just my honour; it is the honour of all those police agencies across the nation that have stood with me in national interest and service over the past three and a half decades,” he said, expressing hope that current students would soon stand on the same stage.

Manish Shukla, chief general manager, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), recalling an early career interaction with the late Prof IB Singh, shared how his desire to work on something beneficial to society led him to ONGC. “From day one, we have been contributing to bring that energy molecule for the economic growth of our nation,” he said, adding that the sector is poised to power India’s journey towards a multi-trillion-dollar economy under the Samudra Manthan initiative.

Commodore Arvind Singh (Retd.), Mahavir Chakra & Nau Sena Medal Awardee, Indian Navy, emphasised collective courage over individual glory. “No recognition and no award in the armed forces comes to an individual; mission accomplishments are achieved only by following duty, honour, valour, and courage alongside teammates who never question your decisions and always ask what to do next,” he said, advising students to stay disciplined and never compromise on their values.

Vishal Bharadwaj, special secretary to the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, said he had only sat in the audience on campus earlier. Bharadwaj said his bond with the university remained unbroken even after graduation, as his first posting as additional city magistrate was in Lucknow itself. Reflecting on the university’s growth since the challenging decade of the 1990s, he told students: “You are in a very fine institution; whatever heights you desire, you will achieve them.”

Justice Brij Raj Singh, judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad (Lucknow Bench) attributed his professional journey entirely to his alma mater. “Whatever I have received and whatever I have achieved is because of Lucknow University,” he said, reminding students that their current milestones are only a beginning and urged them to contribute further to the nation.

Dhiraj Pande, director, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), department of atomic energy, got nostalgic about his campus days between 1983 and 1987. He recalled founding Kshitij, a 60-member student group that conducted vaccination drives and adult literacy camps in Lucknow’s Martinpurwa settlement — an initiative through which he also met his future wife, then an MA Economics student. “We are all products of Lucknow University; study well, work hard and bring glory to the nation,” he urged.

Anupam Kumar, joint secretary in the ministry of new and renewable energy, shared a personal memory of securing hostel accommodation during his undergraduate days only after direct intervention from Pathak. “Even though we have physically moved on from Lucknow University, this institution will forever live in our hearts, guiding us on the right path to serve the university and the nation,” he said.

Front benches, canteen banter to top offices: Visen

Recalling his days as a student, Visen said his routine was marked by arriving 10 to 15 minutes early for classes, sitting on the front benches and relying on teachers’ notes alongside lively banter in the canteen. “In our university days, we used to have a student union, which was democratic and carried a positive approach on issues such as fees. Even after two decades without active union activity, alumni have gone on to occupy top positions,” he said.

Research culture shaped path to ONGC: Manish Shukla

Highlighting the dedication of the university’s teachers, he pointed to the shift to a three-year degree course, a strong curriculum and textbooks that helped cultivate a research-oriented mindset. “I was in the first batch of the three-year degree programme and there was a collective effort from faculty and students in building a strong foundation with academic reach connected to institutions such as Heidelberg, Erlangen and Göttingen. Our studies were always research-oriented, which led the curious man in me to become part of ONGC,” said Shukla.

Topping exams left my teachers surprised: GP Singh

Describing his time at the university as a pleasant experience whose foundation and values stayed with him over the years. “There were several teachers who taught me, including SK Singh and Prof IB Singh. I was a fun-loving student who people had not expected to achieve such milestones; becoming a national topper in UGC-NET (JRF) and other exams related to geology left my teachers surprised,” said Singh.

Social drives, rapid crystal sketches and finding soulmate: Dheeraj Pande

Looking beyond classroom studies, Pande said that students were politically active and engaged in social change and issue-based work, contrasting that era with broader aspects of Gen Z’s political engagement. “I formed a friends group in 1986–87 that launched Kshitij, a social change initiative working in slum areas on immunisation and adult education alongside UNICEF. I also found my future wife in the group. Besides, one thing I can never forget is how our geology practicals were counted where Dr Brajesh Chandra drew crystal models so rapidly that students struggled to keep up step by step and the teacher used to tell them that they would have to repeat the classes if they do not master the models,” said Pande.