The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out star running back Kenneth Walker III for the third straight game due to a groin injury, the team announced Wednesday. Kansas City Chiefs ruled out Kenneth Walker III for Bills game. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more

Rookie Emmett Johnson will receive his third consecutive start on Thursday night when the Chiefs (8-2) visit the Buffalo Bills (9-1) in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Johnson, a 2026 fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, has averaged 103.0 rushing yards and totaled three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) in Walker's absence.

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Walker was leading the AFC in rushing when he injured his groin on Nov. 8 against the New York Jets. He has five 100-yard games and 872 rushing yards while leading the team with 11 total touchdowns.

Also on Wednesday, the Chiefs ruled out offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (ankle) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) and labeled tight end Noah Gray (rib) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (neck) as questionable.

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Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee, right elbow), wideout Rashee Rice (knee), cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and guard Trey Smith (concussion) do not carry an injury designation.