Five members of an alleged cyber fraud gang have been arrested for cheating a Rohtak woman of ₹14.7 lakh by promising her a lottery prize of ₹6.8 crore, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered under Sections 318(4), 319, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cyber police station, Rohtak. (HT Photo for representation) more

They have been identified as Kalpindi, Nikhil, Tirupati Rao, Sayyad Hamid and Gurupali, all residents of Karnataka.

According to police, the accused contacted Rajbala, a resident of Preet Vihar Colony, over the phone and told her that she had won a lottery worth ₹6.8 crore. They claimed that ₹70 lakh from the prize money had already been credited to her bank account and that her account needed verification.

One of the accused allegedly posed as a Delhi Police officer and obtained her bank account details. He also threatened her with arrest if she disclosed the matter to anyone. By repeatedly intimidating her with threats of police action, the fraudsters allegedly persuaded her to transfer a total of ₹14.7 lakh through multiple transactions.

Following a complaint by the victim, a case was registered at the Rohtak cyber police station and an investigation was initiated. The cyber police team arrested five accused on November 20.

The accused were produced before a court, and further investigation is underway to ascertain their role in the fraud and identify other possible links in the gang, police said. A case was registered under Sections 318(4), 319, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cyber police station, Rohtak.