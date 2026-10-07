MUMBAI: Powai police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a 72-year-old man after he allegedly made casteist remarks and used defamatory words during a discussion of the ongoing student protests at IIT Bombay. The incident occurred in the reception of the institute’s guest house, Vanvihar, in the presence of students and staff. The septuagenarian is a student’s relative. Jaipur-based senior citizen booked over alleged casteist remark at IIT-B

According to the police complaint, the Jaipur-based senior citizen made the casteist remarks repeatedly, a video of which was shot and subsequently circulated on social media.

The incident was highlighted by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an informal student group at IIT Bombay. The group condemned the remarks and demanded action against the man. Members later issued a statement, calling the incident “a blatant display of casteism” on the campus, underscoring that “such language should not be accepted inside an educational institution”.

The group also alleged that the IIT Bombay administration tried to protect the man and intimidate the employee who recorded the video. According to APPSC, both the man and the employee were taken to the police station following the incident.

“The Constitution provides legal rights and protection to historically marginalised communities,” said the statement, demanding that IIT Bombay cooperate with the authorities in the case.

The Powai police informed that the complainant, a staff member, approached the police after recording a video of the incident. Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) confirmed the FIR, stating that the accused was booked under sections of the Atrocities Act. “We have sent a notice to the accused to be present at the police station for further investigation,” said an officer from Powai police station.