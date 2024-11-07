Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 7, 2024

Nov 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on November 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 7, 2024, is 24.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 27.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, November 8, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.45 °C and 27.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 8, 2024 26.17 °C Sky is clear
November 9, 2024 26.41 °C Sky is clear
November 10, 2024 26.72 °C Sky is clear
November 11, 2024 27.13 °C Sky is clear
November 12, 2024 27.4 °C Sky is clear
November 13, 2024 27.08 °C Few clouds
November 14, 2024 27.62 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 27.77 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.06 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.05 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.26 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 28.02 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on November 07, 2024
Haridwar weather update on November 07, 2024

