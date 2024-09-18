Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 29.62 °C Broken clouds September 20, 2024 30.28 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 30.45 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 31.09 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 32.59 °C Few clouds September 24, 2024 31.59 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 32.37 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 18, 2024, is 24.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.42 °C and 24.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.49 °C and 30.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.