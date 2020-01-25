e-paper
Haryana education department’s account officer duped of ₹1.15 lakh while updating Paytm KYC

Victim had received an online link asking for an OTP received on his mobile phone

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
An accounts officer of Haryana education department was duped of Rs 1.15 lakh while he was updating his Paytm know your customer (KYC) details, police said on Friday.

42-year-old complainant Harpal Singh of Sector 19, Chandigarh, is presently posted at Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, Panchkula. In his complaint, Harpal said that on January 16, he was updating his Paytm KYC when he received an online link. “When I was updating the Paytm KYC through my mobile, I received a link from Paytm and on opening it, the money was withdrawn from my State Bank of India account in five transactions,” he told the police.

Police said as per the complainant, two transactions were of Rs 19,999 each, while the remaining were of Rs 25,000 each. Sector 5 station house officer (SHO) inspector Rajeev Kumar said that as per the complainant, he had received a link and after opening it, he was being asked to enter a one time password (OTP) received on his mobile number. The complainant entered the OTP following which the alleged fraud took place, the police said.

“We have initiated investigation into the matter. The complainant has submitted the mobile number also which was mentioned in the transaction details. A cyber cell team is reviewing the transactions made and other related details,” the SHO said. A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

