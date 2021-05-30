Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7: Check out details here

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday extended Covid-19 lockdown in the state by another week till June 7.

This is the fourth extension of the lockdown which was first imposed in Haryana May 3 for a week amid rising Covid-19 infections in the state.

Haryana on Saturday reported 1,868 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of cases to 7,53,937. The total number of active cases in the state is 23,094, while 7,22,711 people have been discharged so far. The death toll in the state has gone up to 8,132.

Here's a list of things that are allowed and not allowed according to the latest guidelines:

Shops are now allowed to operate from 9am to 3pm. The shopkeepers have been asked to follow the odd-even formula. The rule means that the odd-numbered shops will open on odd dates and vice versa - like the rule being followed in Delhi. The order for night curfew remains the same from 10pm to 5am. All the educational institutes will remain close till June 15. Malls are allowed to open from 10am to 6pm, but they will have to follow some strict restrictions regarding public gathering. Khattar said a mechanism will be devised to regulate public presence inside the malls. The government offices will have 50% presence of the employees and the coronavirus curfew will remain in place from 10pm to 5am.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)