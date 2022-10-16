'Has the association once said…?': Tejashwi's response to IMA's warning

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday blasted the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for supporting a medical superintendent "who doesn't even know about the dengue ward" in the hospital. Yadav, who also holds health department portfolio, suspended Dr. Binod Singh after inspecting Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH). The minister was apparently dissatisfied with the manner in which the doctors were treating patients, the lack of medicines and the upkeep of the hospital. (Also Read | IMA fumes after suspension of NMCH chief, warns of action)

The IMA challenged the decision to suspend the medical superintendent and warned to take legal recourse if the government did not revoke its decision. IMA’s national president Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh said he has sought intervention from Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan and chief minister Nitish Kumar to revoke the suspension order, adding that the association will seek legal redressal if the Bihar government does not revoke its decision.

“The minister should not have acted in the manner he has done. The additional chief secretary and the additional secretary, who was accompanying the health minister during the inspection of the hospital, should have at least advised the minister to seek an explanation from Dr. Singh before suspending him. The government’s action is wrong and in bad taste,” Dr. Sahajanand Singh told HT on phone from New Delhi.

The deputy chief minister hit back at the IMA saying the association is supporting a medical superintendent who doesn't even know where the dengue ward is.

Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader said, “They can go wherever and at whatever level they want…The public has chosen me. We will work for the public."

“You tell me, about 705 doctors in the state have been absent from work. Some are absent for 10 years, some for 12 years... Has the association once said that action should be taken against these doctors?” he asked.

