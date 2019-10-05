Have created strong voter base in Karad, will defeat Prithviraj Chavan: BJP’s Atul Bhosale

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:30 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Atul Bhosale from the Karad assembly constituency in the upcoming assembly elections. Bhosale will be challenging former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan who is also the face of Maharashtra Congress.

Bhosale is from a well-established family and the great-grandson of former minister Yashwant Mohite who represented Karad for a long time. He owns a medical college, runs Krishna medical deemed university, owns Jaywant sugar factory and also has a command on the Krishna co-operative sugar factory.

Through his charitable trust, Bhosale provides medical treatment at nominal charges to the residents and hence, has developed a connect with the masses.

Bhosale is also the son-in-law of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s brother Dilip Deshmukh.

The BJP leadership was well aware of Bhosale’s family and influence and so in 2014, asked him to join the party and gave him a ticket against Chavan in the 2014 elections. He was defeated by a margin of 17,000 votes.

“On October 24, when the results of the assembly elections will be announced, the media’s focus will only be on me. This time I will defeat Chavan by a huge margin,” said Bhosale. The BJP has given me enough power and support in the last five years, he added.

Bhosale said, “ In the last five years, we have created a strong voter base in Karad. Right now, the Karad municipal council president is from the BJP and we even have more seats in the Zilla Parishad as compared to the Congress. Same in the sugar factories,” said Bhosale.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil visited Karad many times to strengthen the party base in the last five years and have guided me in many ways,” he said.

