HAWALA TRANSACTIONS ED raids 3 immigration firms in Jalandhar, seizes ₹50 lakh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:26 IST

Teams of the enforcement directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of three Jalandhar-based immigration firms on Tuesday in connection with alleged Hawala transactions.

The agency started raids at the premises of AIR Corporate, Gurukul Gobal and TNS Immigration during the wee hours which continued throughout the day.

The agency seized around ₹50 lakh in cash, including foreign currency, from the owners of the three firms.

The ED has been probing the allegations of hawala money transactions for illegal immigration of people.

Officials, seeking anonymity, said the action came in the wake of deportation of hundreds of illegal immigrants from the United States and Mexico.

The officials said they have collected documents and digital record related to the alleged hawala transactions done by these firms during the past some months.