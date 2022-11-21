‘He took her away…’: Family shares ordeal on Azamgarh woman killed by ex-lover

In the horrific killing in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, committed in a fashion similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman was allegedly beheaded and further chopped into six pieces by her ex-boyfriend. According to reports, the accused – Prince Yadav – who was in a relationship with the woman – Aradhana Prajapati – two years ago, was angry because she got married to another man when he was abroad.

The family of the deceased confirmed to the police that the recovered pieces of clothes and other materials belonged to Aradhana. Speaking to news agency ANI, Aradhana's brother Sunil Prajapati said that his sister used to go out for two-three days sometimes but would return home. This time was different.

“Nearly a week had passed, she did not return. After that, the police were informed. The skull which has been recovered is my sister's. Her clothes and slippers were also recovered,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Aradhana's father, Kedar Prajapati, who also spoke to the agency, said, “Prince Yadav had called her up and told her to come with her at 12pm. He made her sit in his vehicle and took her away.”

Aradhana's body was recovered from Paschim Patti village under the Ahraula police station of Azamgarh district, local police said. The accused was arrested. He was also shot in his right leg during an encounter with the police this morning as he tried to escape when they took him to the spot where he dumped the woman's head, police said in a statement.

Apart from Prince, the police are also on the lookout for Sarvesh Yadav, Prince's cousin and co-accused in the case. A total of nine people have been involved in the crime, either in the execution of the plot to kill the woman or harbouring the culprits, the police said.

"When he came to know about her marriage, he was offended and returned to India. He attempted to threaten the deceased to break her marriage and also lured her to stay with him. He was aided by his relatives which include his maternal side and also his parents. When the woman did not agree, he along with his parents and cousin named Sarvesh hatched a plan to kill her and dump her body in such a way that it could not be recovered and he could not be caught," Arya told ANI.

"There are 7 others who were involved either in the planning of the incident or in harbouring the culprits. They will be arrested soon," he said.

The police have announced ₹25,000 bounty for those who help find the other accused in the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk