Head-on collision with car kills two-wheeler rider in Chakan

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:53 IST

PUNE: A bike rider has died, while the pillion rider sustained grievous injuries, in the early hours of Sunday, as their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding car in Bahul area of Khed, Chakan.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Ashok Latpate (27), a resident of Padalwadi, Rajgurunagar, Khed, while the injured man has been identified as Brahmadev Natharao Gatte (21), a resident of Waghdarwadi, Ambejogai, Beed.

While Latpate died on impact, Gutte has a fractured bone in his right leg.

The accused has been identified as Kakasaheb Jagannath Katkar (22), a resident of Fulambri taluka of Aurangabad, according to police. He was driving a Suzuki Ertiga owned by his employer who lives in Aurangabad, where the car is registered.

The two were riding from Shikrapur towards Chakan and the accused was riding from Chakan towards Shiukrapur in Bahul village in Khed.

“ The car driver had brought the car to the area to show it to a potential buyer on behalf of his employer. He was arrested yesterday (Monday) and bailed on Tuesday,” said police sub-inspector Nandkishor Patange, of Chakan police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death by negligence), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station.