Headless body of infant: Ludhiana police question sorcerers for leads

The police suspect human sacrifice behind the murder

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Probing into the murder of a one-year-old boy, whose beheaded body was recovered from Shehzad village on December 31, the Jodhan police have questioned at least seven sorcerers, suspecting human sacrifice behind the murder.

Claiming ignorance about the practice, the sorcerers said they did not indulge in it and that it could be the handiwork of people practising black magic, the police said.

The sorcerers questioned revealed human sacrifices were generally carried out at the behest of childless couples.

As such, police are searching for childless couples from surrounding areas who may have approached sorcerers.

Meanwhile, the police have not traced any complaint of a missing or kidnapped infant. Therefore, they have intimated their counterparts in other districts and states.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Gurbans Singh Bains said identification of the infant was crucial. As such, they had preserved the clothes and woollens recovered from the spot. A murder case has already been registered in the matter.

