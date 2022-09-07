Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Heavy rain leads to waterlogging at several places in Hyderabad

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging at several places in Hyderabad

cities
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:24 PM IST

The Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana.

Representational image.(REUTERS)
PTI |

Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported at several places in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening following heavy rain. Macha Bollaram at Alwal received 91.9 mm of rainfall, followed by LB Nagar (84.3 mm), Dabeerpura near Charminar (77.5 mm) and Mailardevpally (71.3 mm) from 8.30 am to 8 pm today, according to official data.

The Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana.

In its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts on September 8.

It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad waterlogging. rains traffic jam imd
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP