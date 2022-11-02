Heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, 2 dead; schools closed | 5 points

In Tamil Nadu, widespread rainfall since Saturday on account of the Northeast monsoon has thrown normal life completely out of gear. With Chennai recording the highest rainfall in 30 years due to overnight downpour and schools shut in as many as eight districts, the state will have to brace for further downpour, the India Meteorological Department said.

Here are 5 updates about rain lashed Tamil Nadu

1. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning update has been issued for Chennai, Thiluvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu by IMD on Wednesday morning as they continue to be lashed with significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. Schools and colleges will remain shut in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur due to excessive rainfall in the region and schools will remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Villupuram and Chengalpattu, the officials have said.

2. The weather department noted that moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in one or two places in Thiruvallur district over the next three hours. Thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, IMD said.

3. The Greater Chennai Corporation tweeted late Tuesday evening to inform that about 15 subways were clear of any water stagnation. List included Manickam Nagar, Ganeshapuram, Vyasarpadi, Gengu Reddy, MC road, Stanley Nagar, Villivakkam, Harington, Aranganathan, Duraisamy, Jones Rd, Madley, Rangarajapuram, Mount Subway and Thillai Ganga Nagar Subways.

4. The weather officials have issued a light rain alert for some areas including Ponneri, Uthiramerur, Gummidipoondi and advised people to be cautious as further downpours could result in waterlogging, uprooted trees, minor damage to structures, and traffic congestion.

5. Till now, two people have been reported to be dead in the mayhem. While a man was electrocuted, a woman died after portions of a residential building collapsed in the city's northern area of Pulianthope. A cow has also been reported to die of electrocution in the suburb.

