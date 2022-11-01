Rain batters Chennai, other Tamil Nadu districts, schools shut, more downpour in forecast

With northeast monsoon reaching the southern states, widespread rainfall continued in Chennai and its adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, even after the regions were battered by overnight downpours. The situation has resulted in inundation in parts of Chennai as well as other districts.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed heavy rain lashing Chennai this morning. Besides inundation, suburbs of the city witnessed severe waterlogging leading to traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

Schools have been shut in the Tamil Nadu capital and six other districts - Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Kancheepuram, PTI reported.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected many areas, including subways like Ganesapuram as part of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. Flood monitoring cameras have also been installed in neighbourhoods that are prone to flooding. Barricades have been put up in many stretches of roads in view of the work for Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project that is currently underway.

Chief minister MK Stalin is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting at the state secretariat today to review the monsoon preparedness.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more widespread rainfall over Tamil Nady between till Saturday (November 5). The southern state is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during the remainder of the day.

Earlier, the Met department had issued rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu till November 5. A “yellow” alert was issued in the state till November 4, with some districts being on “orange”.

