Northeast monsoon to bring widespread rain in these southern states till Nov 3, orange alert in Tamil Nadu

As the northeast monsoon arrived in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, among others, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alert for the next five days.

A “yellow” alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu for the next four days, with some districts on an “orange” alert on Monday and Tuesday. Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur are on an “orange” alert for the next two days, while Tiruppattur and Vellore have been put on same alert on Tuesday.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Mahe in Puducherry and Kerala between October 31 and November 2.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the northeast monsoon has covered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (also in Puducherry), Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

It further stated that under the influence of northeasterly winds over Bay of Bengal south Peninsular India, and cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, several states of southern India will receive heavy rainfall over the next four days till November 3.

Here are the key IMD alerts regarding with northeast monsoon:

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lighting have been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe between October 31 and November 3. The similar forecast has been made over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam (in Puducherry) between October 31 and November 2. Rain alert has been issued over south interior Karnataka on November 1, and Rayalaseema on November 1 and 2. There will be a fresh western disturbance as well, and under its influence, the IMD has forecast rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh between October 31 and November 2, and over Himachal Pradesh on November 1.

