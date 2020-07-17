e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till July 23

Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till July 23

The state meterological department has issued yellow weather warnings in middle and lower hills for July 18 and 19 while an orange warning has been issued in middle and lower hills for July 20 and 21.

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

Heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days as the state meterological department has issued yellow weather warnings in middle and lower hills for July 18 and 19 while an orange warning has been issued in middle and lower hills for July 20 and 21.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rain is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 23.

On Friday, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra districts. Minimum and maximum temperatures were normal throughout the state.

Jogindernagar in Mandi district received highest 58mm rain followed by Dharampur in Mandi district at 50mm and Banjar in Kullu district witnessed 48mm rain. Baijnath received 28mm, Ghumarwin 25mm, Rampur Bushahr 24mm, Dharamshala 22.8mm, Jubbal and Dalhousie 18 mm each while Manali and Nadaun received 9.0mm rainfall.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.7°C and 17.2°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali recorded 26.4°C maximum temperature while Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded 20.1°C. Maximum temperatures in Dharamshala was 29.8°C, Solan 30°C, Bilaspur 35°C, Hamirpur 34.8°C and Nahan in Sirmaur district was 29.3°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 24.0°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 12.5°C while Una was the hottest place in the state at 36.2°C.

top news
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In