High intensity rainfall leads to water-logging in Pune

PUNE: At least 24 incidents of water-logging in residential buildings, flats and localities were reported from Pune within hours of heavy rains lashing the city throughout the night on Tuesday.

The rainfall that started around 8pm increased in intensity and continued until hours into the night. The city recorded 87.3mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday. Minimum temperature of 20.8 degree Celsius and a maximum of 32.2 degree Celsius, was recorded by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Complaints of water entering residential societies were also received from Bhosari in Pimpri Chinchwad. The fire brigade received 13 complaints of fallen trees and tree branches over Tuesday night.

Water gushing incidents were reported from housing board areas of Yerawada, Khade Machine Chowk, Kondhwa, Bhimkar Chowk, Narhe, Mohan Nahar, Dhankawadi, Shantinahar, Yerawada, police quarters, Gokhalenagar, Angaraj dhaba, Kondhwa, Deccan College, Yerawada, Raikar Mala, Dhayari, Old Topkhana, Shivajinagar and Khadki railway bridge.

Incidents were also reported from Vishrantwadi, Bavdhan, Fatimanagar, Pashan lake, Appa Balwant Chowk, Yewalewadi, Katraj graveyard, Deccan Chowk, Ambegaon graveyard, Kalyaninagar, Shukravar Peth, Navi Peth.

The traffic jam in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad for hours after the rains started. The traffic was cleared around midnight after at least two hours of logjam.

