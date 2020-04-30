Himachal agri dept to procure 20,000 quintal wheat seed from Una farmers

cities

The Himachal Pradesh agriculture department will procure a total of 20,000 quintal wheat seed from farmers in Una district this season.

The wheat seed will be procured at a rate of ₹2,500 per quintal, Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said on Thursday. Kumar said the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has started procuring wheat from farmers at a rate of ₹ 1,950 per quintal.

“By now, FCI’s Kangar godown has procured over 650 quintals of wheat. The godown at Jalgran will also start procurement from Thursday,” he said, adding that 70% of wheat harvesting has been completed in the district.

Besides, 90% of potato crop has also been harvested.

“Farming activities in containment zones are in full swing,” he said. “In the containment zone of Bangana sub-division, over 90% harvesting has been completed while in Gagret 50% and 60% in Amb,” he added.

Over 4,000 curfew passes have been issued to farmers by the agriculture department, he said.

Deputy director of agriculture, Suresh Kapoor, said the department has made preparations for sowing of Kharif crop in the district. The department has procured 1,500 quintals maize seed, 2,030 quintals jowar seed and 130 quintals of millet seed and it will be distributed among farmers, he said.

TELEMEDICINE FACILITY BENEFITS 450 PATIENTS

As many as 450 patients of Una district were benefitted from telemedicine facility which was started by the administration in collaboration with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The facility was launched on April 7 to help people facing medical problems amid countrywide lockdown in wake of coronavirus.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said patients who want to avail the facility are required to register on 78764-91951 after which they will be given an appointment. The consultation is being provided to registered patients at the rest house of the irrigation and public health where they can connect with experts from PGI.

The PGI telemedicine facility caters to 20 patients daily. This facility is being extended to only those patients who are already undergoing treatment at PGIMER and are unable to visit due to lockdown.

Kumar said a similar facility is provided by Tagore Heart Care Hospital, Jalandhar and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

A person can contact Tagore Hospital on 62391-27185 and Fortis Hospital on 0172-46922222, he said.