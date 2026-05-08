Shimla, A digital gate pass system has been introduced alongside the existing entry mechanism at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat to streamline and simplify meetings with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal CM launches digital gate pass system to facilitate public interaction

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The online system automatically generates a downloadable digital gate pass, eliminating the need for manual paperwork. For visitors arriving without prior appointments, gate passes can also be generated directly at the reception, a statement issued on Friday said.

It incorporates advanced identity verification features, including OTP-based authentication and Aadhaar-enabled face authentication. Security personnel will carry out entry verification by scanning barcodes on the digitally generated gate passes.

Sukhu launched the new integrated digital platform, 'Unified Digital Calendar and Appointment Management System', aimed at streamlining appointment scheduling and official meeting coordination with the chief minister.

He said that the platform would serve as the primary interface for the Chief Minister's Office, while also providing a robust framework for managing the professional calendars of government officers across the State.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that this initiative would act as a digital bridge between the public and the government, ensuring convenient and efficient public interactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that this initiative would act as a digital bridge between the public and the government, ensuring convenient and efficient public interactions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The system will also enable various government departments to submit meeting requests through a centralised digital platform. Once a meeting is approved, it will automatically synchronise with the digital calendars of all concerned officers, and instant notifications will be sent to the respective departments, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The system will also enable various government departments to submit meeting requests through a centralised digital platform. Once a meeting is approved, it will automatically synchronise with the digital calendars of all concerned officers, and instant notifications will be sent to the respective departments, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, while chairing a review meeting of the General Administration Department, the chief minister ordered to ensure better services for visitors at Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi, as well as Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, while chairing a review meeting of the General Administration Department, the chief minister ordered to ensure better services for visitors at Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi, as well as Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He stressed the need for improved cleanliness and the provision of nutritious and quality food for visitors. He said the Public Works Department will carry out maintenance and repair of these bhawans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stressed the need for improved cleanliness and the provision of nutritious and quality food for visitors. He said the Public Works Department will carry out maintenance and repair of these bhawans. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu said a professional approach should be adopted in managing and operating these government properties to provide better facilities to the public staying there. He directed that the initiative be launched on a pilot basis at Himachal Bhawan, Delhi.

Reviewing the ongoing construction work of Himachal Niketan in Delhi, the chief minister instructed that the project be completed before June 15.

He also directed that QR code-based payment facilities be introduced to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience while making bookings, saying that the facility should be introduced across the state for circuit house booking, as well.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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