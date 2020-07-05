Himachal govt starts process to set up 100 panchavati parks for senior citizens

cities

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:41 IST

Senior citizens of the state have a lot to cheer as the state government has started the process to set up 100 panchavati parks and gardens for creating recreational space for the elderly in all 78 blocks of the rural areas of the state.

The panchavati scheme notified by the rural development department was recently launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to set up such parks with outdoor sports and play areas. These parks will be primarily designed for elderly citizens to improve their fitness and well being.

Under the scheme, in the first phase land site has been identified for construction of these parks at development blocks Gohar in Mandi district, Bangana in Una district, Banjar and Naggar in Kullu district, Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district, Nagrota Bagwan and Sulah in Kangra district, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, Tissa and Bhatiyat in Chamba district, Kalpa in Kinnaur district, Kandaghat in Solan district, Rohru in Shimla district and Nadaun in Hamirpur district. A wide range of activities would be made available in these parks to meet the physical, emotional and social needs of the elderly.

Panchayati raj and rural development minister Virender Kanwar said, “The initial work on such parks has started at some places and construction work on parks in all above-mentioned blocks will be completed during the current financial year while the remaining 80 parks and gardens will be developed in phase manner by December 2021”

The park and garden will be built at a cost of around ₹10 lakh and ₹10 crore will be spent on construction of 100 such parks throughout the state with budget provision from convergence with MNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (rural) and 14th Finance Commission, said Kanwar.