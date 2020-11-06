Himachal logs four deaths, 430 fresh infections

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 430 fresh infections taking the state’s tally to 24,239.

Besides this, the death toll climbed to 359 with four more patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, Of the new cases, record 121 were reported in Mandi, 92 in Shimla, 46 in Kinnaur, 31 each in Solan and Una, 27 in Kullu, 26 in Kangra, 20 in Bilaspur, 15 in Chamba, eight in Lahaul-Spiti, seven in Hamirpur and six in Sirmaur.

One fatality each was reported in Shimla, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba. The active cases in the state are 3,841.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 3,770 cases and is followed by Mandi with 3,442 infections whereas Kangra is on the third position 3,306 cases. Shimla has 3,036 cases, Sirmaur 2,335, Kullu 1,786, Una 1,632, Bilaspur 1,405, Hamirpur 1,355, Chamba 1,250, Kinnaur 488 and Lahaul-Spiti 434.

15% jump in fatalities

The hill-state has witnessed a rise of deaths around 15% in the first week of November. As many as 47 people have died due to the contagion in six days in the state.

Shimla is worst affected district in terms of fatalities due to the virus. The district has recorded 82 deaths and is followed by Kangra with 74 deaths while 45 people have died in Mandi. The fatality ratio in the state is 1.5%.

There also has been a spike in new infection in first six days of November. As many as 2,180 people have been detected infected during this period — an increase of 9%.

The state has conducted a total of 4.20 lakh tests. The recovery rate has dropped down to 82%. Till date, 20,016 people have been cured.