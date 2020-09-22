e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh govt modifies guidelines for schools after social distancing rule broken on Day 1 of reopening

Himachal Pradesh govt modifies guidelines for schools after social distancing rule broken on Day 1 of reopening

According to new guidelines, not more than five students of any class should be called for guidance and the campus will be sanitised after school hours daily

chandigarh Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
The educational institutions reopened on Monday with students of Classes 9 to 12 coming to school with written consent of parents to seek guidance. While most schools opened without students, at some places a large number of students gathered at the institutions and even classes were held, forcing the authorities to revise the guidelines.
The educational institutions reopened on Monday with students of Classes 9 to 12 coming to school with written consent of parents to seek guidance. While most schools opened without students, at some places a large number of students gathered at the institutions and even classes were held, forcing the authorities to revise the guidelines.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday modifies guidelines for educational institutions after social distancing rules were broken in some schools on the day they reopened after six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The educational institutions reopened on Monday with students of Classes 9 to 12 coming to school with written consent of parents to seek guidance. While most schools opened without students, at some places a large number of students gathered at the institutions and even classes were held, forcing the authorities to revise the guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, not more than five students of any class should be called for guidance. The heads of the institutions have been asked to ensure that mechanisms should be developed by the educational institution concerned, to maintain social distancing and to avoid any gathering.

The campus will be sanitised after school hours daily and all precautions for cleanliness and hygiene are to be taken. At the entry gate of educational institutions, provision shall be made for washing or sanitising hands.

Signages and posters shall be displayed at schools to raise awareness about prevention of Covid-19 and parents will be asked their wards come to school with masks.

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In