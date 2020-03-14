Himachal Pradesh shuts down schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls till March 31

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:18 IST

SHIMLA/DHARAMSHALA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday ordered that all anganwadis, schools, colleges, universities and cinema halls in the state will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a suo motu statement made in the assembly, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the scheduled school exams will continue according to schedule but all government and private educational institutions will remain closed.

All religious functions, fairs and sports events have also been cancelled.

The chief minister directed all legislators to cancel public meetings in their respective constituencies.

All conferences and workshops, except important ones, also stand cancelled.

539 UNDER WATCH FOR COVID-19 IN STATE

Thakur said that a total of 539 people are under watch for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh.

The samples of seven suspected cases have tested negative so the state has no confirmed case of coronavirus infection.

“The decision to close schools and colleges has been taken as a precautionary measure and there is nothing to be afraid of as the state government is fully prepared to meet any situation,” the chief minister said.

He advised people to stay alert and take precautions as advised by the health authorities.

PRE-PARAGLIDING WORLD CUP CANCELLED

The state government has called off the Pre-World Cup Paragliding Championship that was to be organised from March 30 to April 5 at Bir-Billing in Kangra district.

The decision was taken in the wake of the ban imposed on foreign travellers by the Government of India.

The Paragliding World Cup Association has now given new dates for the event from October 25 to 31.

More than 100 pilots from 25 nations were to participate in the event being organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, and the state tourism department.