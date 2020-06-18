e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal Pradesh University PG exams to be held in August

Himachal Pradesh University PG exams to be held in August

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, will conduct its postgraduate (PG) examination in August this year.

In a notification issued by the university administration, 43 centres have been selected for around 40,000 students who will be appearing in the examinations.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, one-time centres for regular and reappear exams are created in some colleges.

Deputy/assistant registrar (exam-II) has been requested to allot examination centre keeping in view the need to maintain social distancing. In case the strength exceeds in any examination centre, they may intimate the conduct branch in due time so that additional exam centre can be created.

All college principals have been asked to make necessary seating arrangements while maintaining social distance, and in case strength is increased, principals are authorised to create sub-centres in nearby colleges or schools as per convenience. Intimation in this regard should be sent to the varsity.

Deputy/assistant registrar (exams) will ensure that students are allocated in different centres as per capacity so that examinations are conducted smoothly.

The exam centres in private colleges have been created subject to realisation of centre creation fee of Rs 50,000. The fee is payable as bank draft drawn in favour of the finance officer, HPU Shimla before the start of examinations.

Issues tentative datesheet for UG exam

HPU has also issued a tentative datesheet for the undergraduate (UG) examinations to be held in July.

A notification issued by the university mentioned that exam dates may vary as per instructions from the government in light of coronavirus pandemic but pattern of the datesheet will remain the same.

All principals and students have been directed to submit their objections through email or other electronic means only.

All principals and directors are to go through the datesheet and the same may be brought to notice of students so that there is no subject clash. However, in case of any clash of dates or subjects, the same is to be intimated to the assistant registrar (conduct) on or before June 27, through email at conduct.hpu@gmail.com or tele-fax at 0177-2633474.

