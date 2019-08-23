Hindon elevated road to remain shut at night for three days

cities

Ghaziabad: Officials of the Ghaziabad traffic police have decided to shut down one side of the Hindon elevated road during the night for three days – from August 24 to August 26. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed they received the closure clearance from the Ghaziabad traffic police and the shutdown was needed for the work of Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project.

The NHAI is taking up work for the construction of a 210 metre overbridge at the Hindon canal. For this purpose, they requested the traffic police to shut one side – Ghaziabad to Delhi – of the Hindon elevated road from 10pm to 5am for three days.

“We received the request of the NHAI and have decided that one side of the elevated road will be closed from August 24 to 26, between 10pm and 5am. For this, we will put up barriers at the entry side of the road near Karhera. The ramp going down at Kanawani (Indirapuram) will also be shut to discourage commuters to come on to the elevated road from the wrong side,” said Paramhans Tiwari, traffic inspector.

“During the closure period, commuters will have to use the alternate route to Delhi from NH-9 or through Mohan Nagar,” he added.

The NHAI is taking up construction of the overbridge as part of the phase 2 of the DME project in Ghaziabad. The phase 2 stretches from UP Gate to Dasna and comprises construction of two over bridges and a flyover, besides extending the existing highway to 14 lanes.

“We have received clearance from the Ghaziabad traffic police for the shutdown of one side of the Hindon elevated road for three days during the night. The entry side of the road – from Delhi to Ghaziabad – will be open as this way is away from the under-construction overbridge. So commuters from Delhi going to Ghaziabad will be able to use the road even during the shutdown period,” said RP Singh, project director (NHAI).

The 10.3km Hindon elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate near Delhi-Ghaziabad border, and has a fully elevated section. The road also acts as a bypass for commuters.

