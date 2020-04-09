e-paper
Hisar NRCE likely to start Covid-19 testing this week

Soon after getting proper diagnostic kit, the NRCE will start testing Covid-19 samples and will work under the guidance of the government hospital in Hisar

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:53 IST
To reduce the Covid-19 testing burden on the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) has started conducting tests of Hisar zone area. The zone is followed by districts Hisar, Jind, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Soon after getting proper diagnostic kit, the NRCE will start testing Covid-19 samples and will work under the guidance of the government hospital in Hisar.

Confirming the development, senior scientist at NRCE Dr Harishankar Singha said, “The NRCE will start conducting Covid-19 testing and for this, the research centre has asked the local administration and the central government for diagnostic kits.”

He added that NRCE has the best laboratory in South Asia to investigate glanders, which is a highly contagious and fatal disease found in horse family. Samples from the country are being sent to NRCE for testing of glanders.

Sources in Rohtak PGIMS said that the institute is already overburdened and receiving samples from the entire state and with the NRCE conducting Covid-19 testing, will surely provide some relief to the doctors.

While talking to mediapersons, Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said, “The government has authorised the NRCE for testing Covid-19 samples and hopefully, the tests will begin this week.”

