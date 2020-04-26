e-paper
Hisar varsity designs app for locals to get help quick

Lets small shopkeepers, fruit and vegetable vendors to receive orders online, while also helping NGOs and donors know which family is in dire need of help

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology’s vice-chancellor inaugurating the application.
Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology’s vice-chancellor inaugurating the application.(HT PHOTO)
         

The department of computer science of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has designed an android application to streamline the process of food distribution. Through this app, NGOs and other corona warriors can know which family is in dire need of ration and which one has already been served.

Elaborating about app, university spokesperson Bijender Dahiya said the app will also let small shopkeepers, fruit and vegetable vendors to receive orders online. He said this will help avoid unnecessary crowding outside the shops.

Vice-chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar, who officially launched the app, said, “One can download this application for free from the google play store. There are two types of modules in this app. One is the “Easy Business” module, which is for shopkeepers, booksellers, chemist shops, fruit and vegetable vendors where they can create their account and receive orders. The second module is named “Easy”, which is designed for the customer, donor and corona warriors who are engaged in the delivery of requisite items. Payment can be made in cash as well online.”

