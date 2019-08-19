Holistic approach needed after revoking Article 370: Lt Gen Hooda

cities

Pune Stating that abrogating Article 370 was an accomplishment, Lt Gen Deependra Singh Hooda, former General Officer, Commanding in Chief of Indian Army’s Northern Command, said that India should now chalk plans for the development of Jammu and Kashmir as that would bring about the intended outcomes.

Speaking on ‘A conversation on Article 370’ organised by Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Pune chapter on Saturday, the former army officer said the country needs to reach out to Kashmiris and fill the communication gap through correct political measures.

“Kashmiris have aspirations and that’s something we have to consider to end the conflict. Abrogating Article 370 changes the status quo which has been in place for 70 years. Now efforts should be made to develop the state,” said Lt. Gen. Hooda while speaking a programme

“We need to know the ramifications of scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir. The government must take a holistic approach and prepare a blueprint for the state. There is a fear of future among the Kashmiris and security-wise, the conditions are deteriorating in Kashmir since 2013 due to upsurge in violence, interference from Pakistan and ceasefire violations. The youth also is being radicalised and for the first time the number of local terrorists has outnumbered the foreign ones. Despite that, a large number of Kashmiris want a better life and a peaceful environment and that can be achieved only through political-military arbitration.”

He said the Indian Army has taken initiatives to run de-radicalisation programmes for Kashmiri youth and has set up territorial units in the army which recruits locals. “Under Operation Sadbhavana, the army runs 52 schools, youth engagement centres and provides counselling. Peace can be achieved only through a new political leadership and by reducing criminal classification of a particular community,” he said.

