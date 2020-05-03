e-paper
Home / Cities / House surgeon who recently shifted from Ludhiana to Patiala hospital tests Covid-19 positive

House surgeon who recently shifted from Ludhiana to Patiala hospital tests Covid-19 positive

Had given her samples for testing on the last day of work at the Ludhiana civil hospital

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 18:42 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
News has sent panic among the medical fraternity that is already grappling with staff shortage.
News has sent panic among the medical fraternity that is already grappling with staff shortage.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

In a major setback for health authorities, a house surgeon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), leading to panic among the doctors and paramedical staff of the civil hospital who are already facing a staff shortage.

Confirming the development, Punjab civil medical services (PCMS) association president Dr Rohit Rampal said, “Dr Puneet, who had shifted from Ludhiana civil hospital to Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital on May 1, has tested positive for the virus. She had given her samples on the last day of work here and the test results arrived today. The results state that she is positive for the virus.”

