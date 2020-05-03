House surgeon who recently shifted from Ludhiana to Patiala hospital tests Covid-19 positive

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:42 IST

In a major setback for health authorities, a house surgeon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), leading to panic among the doctors and paramedical staff of the civil hospital who are already facing a staff shortage.

Confirming the development, Punjab civil medical services (PCMS) association president Dr Rohit Rampal said, “Dr Puneet, who had shifted from Ludhiana civil hospital to Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital on May 1, has tested positive for the virus. She had given her samples on the last day of work here and the test results arrived today. The results state that she is positive for the virus.”