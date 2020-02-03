e-paper
How Defence Expo 2020 will be the biggest in India

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:35 IST
The previous biggest defence expo was held in Chennai in 2018

Number of companies participating in Defence Expo 2020: 1029

Number of companies which participated in Defence Expo 2018: 702

Number of participating foreign companies in Defence Expo 2020: 172

Number of foreign companies in Defence Expo 2018: 160

The booked exhibition space by exhibitors in Defence Expo 2020: 43,021 square metres

The booked exhibition space by exhibitors in Defence Expo 2018: 26,942 square metres

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Defence ministers and service chiefs of over 35 countries have confirmed their participation

FOREIGN PARTICIPATION

The highest number of companies participating from a country: Russian Federation 43

Number of companies participating from United States: 19 (including Lockheed Martin and Boeing)

Number of companies from France: 19, including Airbus and Dassault Aviation

Number of companies from Australia: 14

Number of companies from the United Kingdom: 13 (including Rolls-Royce)

Number of companies participating from Israel: 13

