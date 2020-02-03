How Defence Expo 2020 will be the biggest in India

How Defence Expo 2020 will be the biggest in Indiacities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:35 IST
The previous biggest defence expo was held in Chennai in 2018
Number of companies participating in Defence Expo 2020: 1029
Number of companies which participated in Defence Expo 2018: 702
Number of participating foreign companies in Defence Expo 2020: 172
Number of foreign companies in Defence Expo 2018: 160
The booked exhibition space by exhibitors in Defence Expo 2020: 43,021 square metres
The booked exhibition space by exhibitors in Defence Expo 2018: 26,942 square metres
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Defence ministers and service chiefs of over 35 countries have confirmed their participation
FOREIGN PARTICIPATION
The highest number of companies participating from a country: Russian Federation 43
Number of companies participating from United States: 19 (including Lockheed Martin and Boeing)
Number of companies from France: 19, including Airbus and Dassault Aviation
Number of companies from Australia: 14
Number of companies from the United Kingdom: 13 (including Rolls-Royce)
Number of companies participating from Israel: 13