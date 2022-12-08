How did cyclonic storm Mandous get its name?

As Cyclone Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal heads west-northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union territory of Puducherry. Many districts in these regions are likely to face heavy downpour over the next two days, the weather office said Thursday. While heavy to very heavy rain was predicted for districts like Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur, in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area on Thursday, the IMD said a couple of places in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could witness extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. The weather department also said Chennai could face heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

The origin of name:

After cyclone 'Sitrang' which had largely affected Odisha, West Bengal, and North Andhra Pradesh in October, the recent storm Mandous is named after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) proposal; it means "treasure box" in Arabic. In April 2020, IMD shared a list containing a total of 169 names including 13 names proposed by each member country, which take turns to name tropical cyclones in a sequential manner.

These member nations are a part of the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations economic and social commission for Asia Pacific panel (WMO/ESCAP) on tropical cyclones. After the UAE, Yemen is left to assign its proposed name Mocha - pronounced as Mokha, before the first round of the list would be exhausted and the second round will start.

When India’s turn comes next, the cyclone will be named ‘Tej’. Apart from India, Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Pakistan, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, and Yemen make the member nations group.

