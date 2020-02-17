HP approves ₹7,900 cr annual plan for FY 21

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board has approved ₹7,900 crore annual plan for 2020-21, an increase of 11% or ₹800 crore, from last year. The outlay was approved in a meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday.

The chief minister said that social services sector has been allocated maximum fund of ₹3,487.24 crore, which is 44.14% of the annual plan.

Transport and communication sector has been allocated ₹1394.89 crore; agriculture and allied activities ₹974.29 crore; irrigation and flood control ₹508.05 crore and ₹499.05 crore was allotted to energy sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Dhawala, vice-chairman of the board, said the state has achieved a remarkable growth in the field of education, health, horticulture and social services sectors in the current fiscal year.

He said the state had achieved a growth rate of 7.3% in the financial year 2018-19.

Meanwhile, lauding the planning department for preparing a comprehensive report on state’s economy, Thakur said that the state has made remarkable progress in various sectors, but still a lot more can be achieved.

On the occasion, the chief minister also stressed on enhancing the income of farmers by increasing the farm yield and laid stress on women empowerment. Thakur said that greater participation of women in self help groups (SHG) must be ensured so they can become partners in the development of the state.

Besides, adequate funds have been provided under the backward area sub-plan of the total 3,226 panchayats in the state, only 80 remains to be connected with roads. He further said that instead of going for expansion of education and health institutions, the government was emphasising on quality improvement in existing institutions.

He said that the state government also endeavours to make Himachal Pradesh the favourite tourist destination of the country by improving connectivity and work was underway on four-lanning of highways.