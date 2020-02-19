HP CM tells locals to cooperate in Kangra airport expansion plan

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:58 IST

Even as clamour against the Kangra airport expansion project got louder, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in its development endeavors.

Kangra is a big and important district and government is planning to develop it on every front, said chief minister.

Thakur said many development projects have been taken up in the district in last two years.

As far as expansion of Kangra airport is concerned, the chief minister pleaded that the issue should not be seen through political lenses.

“We seek public support and cooperation in this matter,” said Thakur, adding that Himachal Pradesh being a hilly state lacks in connectivity, which is vital for carrying out all-round development.

Any issue should be resolved through meaningful dialogue and government will take care of compensation and rehabilitation of affected people, said Thakur.

“If the airport is expanded, it will benefit the Kangra-Chamba region by giving a fillip to the tourism industry and eventually boosting the local economy,” said the chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh government has been facing opposition from people of at least 10 panchayats of Kangra and Shahpur assembly segments over the expansion plan of Kangra airport.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) proposes to increase the runway length of Kangra airport to 3,010 metre from existing 1,370 metre.

If the expansion plan materialises, bigger planes such as Airbus 320 will be able to land at Gaggal airport.

However, locals have been vehemently opposing the expansion project saying that the move will displace thousands and ruin their businesses.

Congress too has extended support to the protesters in an attempt to corner the government.

Congress’ Kangra legislator Pawan Kajal in a statement said that instead of displacing thousands of people, the government should look for an alternate place to build the airport.

Kangra Congress block committee has given 15-day ultimatum to the government to resolve the issue, after which they will launch a hunger strike along with the protesting villagers.

Meanwhile, two-term chief minister Shanta Kumar and BJP legislator from Nurpur Rakesh Pathania have defended the government.

Shanta said that the airport was need of the hour and urged the government and district administration to settle conflict through dialogue.

Pathania said the government proposes to give more than ₹750 crore as compensation to the people, who will be affected due to the airport’s expansion.

“We will also urge the government to construct colonies to rehabilitate the displaced,” he said.