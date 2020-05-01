e-paper
Home / Cities / HP govt to boost immunity of corona warriors, elderly with ayurvedic medicine

HP govt to boost immunity of corona warriors, elderly with ayurvedic medicine

The CM said it would be provided free of cost to frontline workers such as doctors, paramedical staff, police, senior citizens and all Covid-19 patients of the state.

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday launched Madhuyastiadi Kashay (Kada), a proprietary Ayurvedic medicine prepared by the state Ayurveda department to enhance the immunity of the people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday launched Madhuyastiadi Kashay (Kada), a proprietary Ayurvedic medicine prepared by the state Ayurveda department to enhance the immunity of the people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.(HT Photo)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday launched Madhuyastiadi Kashay (Kada), a proprietary Ayurvedic medicine prepared by the state Ayurveda department to enhance the immunity of the people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that the Ayurvedic product would help in boosting immunity and added that it would be provided free of cost to frontline workers such as doctors, paramedical staff, police, senior citizens and all Covid-19 patients of the state.

He said that this ayurvedic medicine will be provided free of cost to all the senior citizens of the state.

CM said that providing Madhuyastiadi Kashay free of cost to frontline workers was a gesture of gratitude by the state government towards their selfless service. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme had advised people to follow the guidelines of Ayush Ministry to enhance body immunity.

He said that the state government would not only ensure free distribution of this preparation to the senior citizens but would also provide them all ayurvedic medicines free of cost.

Ayurveda secretary GK Srivastava assured CM that the department would ensure adequate availability of this preparation to the people.

