HP govt will ensure smooth functioning of industrial units: CM

The state government has been already providing various concessions to industry and commercial units, including those in tourism and agriculture sectors, and other electricity consumers, in the state that have incurred losses due to the lockdown imposed in wake of Covid-19.

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur(HT File)
         

For the smooth functioning of industrial units in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government will provide all possible help to the industrialists, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

The state government will ensure uninterrupted supply of raw material and transportation of finished products to the markets, the CM said during a video-conferencing with the industrialists of steel industries of Kala Amb area in Sirmaur district.

The state government has been already providing various concessions to industry and commercial units, including those in tourism and agriculture sectors, and other electricity consumers, in the state that have incurred losses due to the lockdown imposed in wake of Covid-19.

Thakur said the payment of demand charges in respect of industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers for electricity consumption of April would be billed in May and for the consumption of May to be billed in June has been deferred till June 30, and these charges would be recovered in three equal instalments during the months of July, August and September.

A rebate of 1% subject to a maximum of ₹10,000 will be available for industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers who will pay the bills for the month of April before or on May 31, he added.

Representatives of steel industry Hem Raj Garg, Sanjay Jain and Pawan Saini raised various demands of the industry during the conferencing.

The CM urged the industrialists to ensure that the norms of social distancing are followed strictly in their units.

Additional chief secretary industries Manoj Kumar, additional chief secretary health RD Dhiman and other senior officers were also present in the conference with the CM

