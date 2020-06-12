e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP industries minister seeks early release of ₹216cr GST compensation

HP industries minister seeks early release of ₹216cr GST compensation

The state has received the GST compensation of ₹612 crore till January this year

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Industries minister Bikram Singh on Friday urged the Centre to release the GST compensation of Himachal Pradesh for the month of March amounting to ₹216 crore.

He was participating in the 40th Goods and Services Tax council held through video conferencing.

Union finance minister and chairman of GST Council Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the meeting which was also attended by Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur.

Singh said that Himachal was a small state and its entire economy is dependent on the tourism sector.

“Due to the lockdown induced to thwart the spread of Covid-19, tourism activities in the state have come to a severe halt in the state and mining activities have also come to standstill,” said Singh.

He added that the state has received the GST compensation of ₹612 crore till January this year.

top news
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In