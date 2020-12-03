e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP urban development minister to review progress of various schemes

HP urban development minister to review progress of various schemes

The minister revealed that a different approach has been adopted for each scheme.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

A meeting of the urban development and town and country planning departments will be held on Thursday in which all the major schemes being run by the former will be reviewed, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said here on Wednesday.

Officials of both the departments will attend the meeting and submit status reports besides discussing the roadmap for the next six months, Bhardwaj said.

The minister revealed that a different approach has been adopted for each scheme.

“Every scheme will be monitored and status will be reviewed fortnightly,” he said. The department is looking for ways to provide relief to the people affected by the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) rulings regarding the number of floors in the planning areas.

He said that the government has decided to approach the high court seeking relief. “I will review the progress and the matter will be expedited,” he added.

The minister added that during the meeting, Shimla Smart City Limited will give a presentation on the ongoing projects and the targets set for the next six months.

Bhardwaj said Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission, Rajiv Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission are the ambitious schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The state government is determined to successfully implement these schemes,” the minister said adding that it has rolled out Mukhya Mantri Shahari Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana along the lines of Urban MNREGA.

“This could be an urban form of job guarantee scheme. So far, more than 2,500 people have been given jobs in 54 urban local bodies under the scheme,” he said.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Covid: Delhi prisoner relief; India’s cheapest test; USA 2 crore vaccine aim
Covid: Delhi prisoner relief; India’s cheapest test; USA 2 crore vaccine aim
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In