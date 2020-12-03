HP urban development minister to review progress of various schemes

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:57 IST

A meeting of the urban development and town and country planning departments will be held on Thursday in which all the major schemes being run by the former will be reviewed, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said here on Wednesday.

Officials of both the departments will attend the meeting and submit status reports besides discussing the roadmap for the next six months, Bhardwaj said.

The minister revealed that a different approach has been adopted for each scheme.

“Every scheme will be monitored and status will be reviewed fortnightly,” he said. The department is looking for ways to provide relief to the people affected by the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) rulings regarding the number of floors in the planning areas.

He said that the government has decided to approach the high court seeking relief. “I will review the progress and the matter will be expedited,” he added.

The minister added that during the meeting, Shimla Smart City Limited will give a presentation on the ongoing projects and the targets set for the next six months.

Bhardwaj said Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission, Rajiv Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission are the ambitious schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The state government is determined to successfully implement these schemes,” the minister said adding that it has rolled out Mukhya Mantri Shahari Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana along the lines of Urban MNREGA.

“This could be an urban form of job guarantee scheme. So far, more than 2,500 people have been given jobs in 54 urban local bodies under the scheme,” he said.