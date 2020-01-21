e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / HRera imposes ₹30 crore fine on Orris Infra for not registering project

HRera imposes ₹30 crore fine on Orris Infra for not registering project

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRera) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of ₹30.48 crore on Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for not getting its commercial project in Sector 82A registered.

The HRera bench presided over by KK Khandelwal, chairman, HRera (Gurugram), in the presence of its members Samir Kumar and Subhash Chand Kush, issued the direction and imposed the penalty.

The bench said that Orris Infrastructure is developing a commercial project in Sector 82A on an area admeasuring 9.5 acres. The licence for development of the project was issued to the promoter as back as in 2008 and in spite of lapse of 11 years, nothing has been done on site so far.

The commercial units/plots were sold by the promoter to a large number of buyers and on site nothing tangible happened, the bench said. It further said that the buyers were feeling cheated and defrauded by the promoter.

The Gurugram bench of HRera took a stern view that maximum penalty needs to be imposed on the builder. The estimated project cost is around ₹300.48 crores and the authority decided to impose maximum penalty of 10% of the cost of the project, i.e. 30.48 crore. This strict action of the authority will send right signals to the erring builders and will go a long way in reposing the faith of the allottees in the real estate sector and to assuage their hurt feelings, frustration, disappointment on account of abnormal delay on part of the builder in completing the project, it said.

When asked about the matter, an Orris spokesperson said, “There is absolutely no demand for built-up commercial properties both in the retail as well as office sector in the area where the project is situated. Consequently, no useful purpose would be served by undertaking the development of the commercial project. Under these compelling circumstances, a well thought of and duly deliberated decision was taken by the company to desist from developing the commercial project. Therefore, the commercial project was abandoned by the company. The company would get the project registered as and when it plans to develop the project.” The company would take legal course as advised, the spokesperson said.

top news
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities