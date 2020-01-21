HRera imposes ₹30 crore fine on Orris Infra for not registering project

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:09 IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRera) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of ₹30.48 crore on Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for not getting its commercial project in Sector 82A registered.

The HRera bench presided over by KK Khandelwal, chairman, HRera (Gurugram), in the presence of its members Samir Kumar and Subhash Chand Kush, issued the direction and imposed the penalty.

The bench said that Orris Infrastructure is developing a commercial project in Sector 82A on an area admeasuring 9.5 acres. The licence for development of the project was issued to the promoter as back as in 2008 and in spite of lapse of 11 years, nothing has been done on site so far.

The commercial units/plots were sold by the promoter to a large number of buyers and on site nothing tangible happened, the bench said. It further said that the buyers were feeling cheated and defrauded by the promoter.

The Gurugram bench of HRera took a stern view that maximum penalty needs to be imposed on the builder. The estimated project cost is around ₹300.48 crores and the authority decided to impose maximum penalty of 10% of the cost of the project, i.e. 30.48 crore. This strict action of the authority will send right signals to the erring builders and will go a long way in reposing the faith of the allottees in the real estate sector and to assuage their hurt feelings, frustration, disappointment on account of abnormal delay on part of the builder in completing the project, it said.

When asked about the matter, an Orris spokesperson said, “There is absolutely no demand for built-up commercial properties both in the retail as well as office sector in the area where the project is situated. Consequently, no useful purpose would be served by undertaking the development of the commercial project. Under these compelling circumstances, a well thought of and duly deliberated decision was taken by the company to desist from developing the commercial project. Therefore, the commercial project was abandoned by the company. The company would get the project registered as and when it plans to develop the project.” The company would take legal course as advised, the spokesperson said.